31,500 Shares in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,091,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group Announces Dividend

Match Group stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $38.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.