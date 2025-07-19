Archer Investment Corp Invests $141,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

