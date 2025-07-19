Archer Investment Corp Invests $163,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 129,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

