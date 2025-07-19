Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $11,998,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $8,519,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $2,957,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NBIS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

