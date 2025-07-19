63,000 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,185,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,128,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GO stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $274,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,740. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

