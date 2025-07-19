Archer Investment Corp Buys 3,700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, July 14th. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

