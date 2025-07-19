Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Position Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3,022.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5,814.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.5%

KSS stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

