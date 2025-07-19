Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 105,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

