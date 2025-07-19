Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) vs. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Financial Survey

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum N/A N/A N/A Teradata 8.10% 129.98% 9.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 2 1 0 2.33 Teradata 1 6 3 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quantum and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.65%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than Teradata.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum and Teradata”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $311.60 million 0.20 -$41.29 million N/A N/A Teradata $1.75 billion 1.18 $114.00 million $1.42 15.22

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum.

Risk and Volatility

Quantum has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Quantum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration. It also provides ActiveScale Object Storage Software that scalable and durable storage for long term data preservation and protection; DXi Backup Appliances to build backup appliances for high-speed backup and recovery and multisite data protection; and Scalar Tape Storage that secure storage for long term data archiving and offline data protection which are used by hyperscalers and enterprises. In addition, the company sells linear tape-open (LTO) a tape drives for small business data protection and archiving; and LTO media for use in tape storage systems. Further, it offers global support, managed services, customer support agreements, software subscriptions, installation, education, and consulting and training services, as well as Quantum-as-a-Service. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It has a partnership with Tiger Surveillance to deliver end-to-end solutions for long-term retention and archiving of video surveillance data. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

