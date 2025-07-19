Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) is AMH Equity Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 887,355 shares during the period. Harvard Bioscience makes up approximately 2.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 7.66% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HBIO opened at $0.45 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

