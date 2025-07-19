Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $630.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $632.39. The company has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

