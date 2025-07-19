Samsonite Group (SMSEY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Samsonite Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Samsonite Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Samsonite Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsonite Group 0 0 0 2 4.00 Samsonite Group Competitors 118 922 1004 29 2.46

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Samsonite Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samsonite Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Samsonite Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsonite Group’s rivals have a beta of -0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Samsonite Group pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Samsonite Group pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 71.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Samsonite Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Samsonite Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsonite Group 8.67% 21.65% 6.52% Samsonite Group Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Samsonite Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsonite Group $3.59 billion $345.70 million 9.41 Samsonite Group Competitors $2.85 billion $82.79 million 3.69

Samsonite Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Samsonite Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Samsonite Group beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Samsonite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.