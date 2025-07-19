Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head to Head Contrast

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and Sprout Social, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 8 4 3 2.67 Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $83.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.23%. Given Sprout Social’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Zillow Group.

This table compares Zillow Group and Sprout Social”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.31 billion 8.11 -$112.00 million ($0.34) -227.82 Sprout Social $405.91 million 2.72 -$61.97 million ($1.04) -18.23

Sprout Social has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprout Social, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -3.51% -1.62% -1.25% Sprout Social -14.25% -31.03% -12.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Sprout Social shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Sprout Social on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.