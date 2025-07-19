Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $231.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

