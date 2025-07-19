Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.25.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $231.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.