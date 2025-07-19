Analysts Set Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $50.86

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

