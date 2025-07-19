Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $10.23

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $9.51 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,381,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,696,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.