Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Target Price at $259.94

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Shares of LHX opened at $264.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $267.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

