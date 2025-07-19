Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.