Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 104.93% and a negative net margin of 1,201.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,686. This represents a 35.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

