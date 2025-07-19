Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VBTX. William Blair upgraded Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veritex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.03. Veritex has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Veritex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
