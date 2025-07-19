EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $885.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,621.70. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $25,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 261,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,340.70. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in EverQuote by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in EverQuote by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

