Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKBA stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.88. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $151,622.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,160.62. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 266,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,325.14. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,648 shares of company stock worth $258,841 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Unified Investment Management raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

