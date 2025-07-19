Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

IMNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMNM

Immunome Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $10.58 on Monday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 71.65% and a negative net margin of 1,875.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,572.70. The trade was a 15.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Enavate Sciences GP LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $36,939,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Immunome by 1,115.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,132,900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immunome by 37.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immunome by 43.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,753 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 69.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,657,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.