Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVVIY. Citigroup upgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $17.41 on Monday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

