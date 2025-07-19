Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have commented on AVVIY. Citigroup upgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aviva
Aviva Stock Performance
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.