NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NIQ) Plans to Raise $1.1 Billion in July 23rd IPO

NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NIQ) expects to raise $1.1 billion in an IPO on Wednesday, July 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 50,000,000 shares at $20.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last year, NIQ Global Intelligence plc generated $4 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $622.5 million. The company has a market cap of $6.5 billion.

NIQ Global Intelligence provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Ireland) We provide brands, retailers and other clients a holistic view of consumer shopping behavior globally to drive mission-critical strategic and operating decisions and facilitate better economic outcomes. Our Company We are a leading global consumer intelligence company positioned at the nexus of brands, retailers and consumers. We manage a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem â€“Â The NIQ EcosystemÂ â€“ which combines proprietary data,Â best-in-classÂ technology, human intelligence, and highly sophisticated software applications and analytics solutions. Our unified, artificial intelligence and machine learning (â€?AIâ€?)-powered technology platform aggregates, harmonizes and enriches vast amounts of global consumer shopping data from a myriad of diverse sources, generates rich, proprietary reference data and metadata, and provides a global, omnichannel view of consumer shopping behavior â€“Â The Full View. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% (percent) of the worldâ€™s population, more than half the worldâ€™s gross domestic product (â€?GDPâ€?) and more than $7.2Â trillion in global consumer spend as of DecemberÂ 31, 2024. Leveraging our strong NIQ brand, long-term client relationships, global scale, proprietary technology, and extensive data and insights, we are positioned as a global leader in measuring, analyzing, and predicting consumer behavior in the fast-moving consumer goods (â€?FMCGâ€?), tech and durables (â€?T&Dâ€?) and other verticals in which we operate. Â As of DecemberÂ 31, 2024, we served approximately 23,000 clients worldwide, ranging from multi-national brands and retailers to SMB. Our clients include approximately half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 80% of the Fortune 100 companies. Over decades, we have grown alongside some of the worldâ€™s largest consumer brands. For example, Coca-Cola has been a client for 100 years, Colgate for over 80 years, (and) Nestl?© for nearly 75 years. We haveÂ longstanding relationships with Samsung and Sony in T&D. We also serve new and emerging brands as well, such as Malk, Great Lakes Brewing, SharkNinja and Serenity Kids and collaborate with top U.S. retailers like Target and Walmart, as well as international retailers like ALDI and LIDL. Â Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2025. (Note: NIQ Global Intelligence plc disclosed its IPO’s terms on July 14, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 50.0 million shares at a price range of $20.00 to $24.00 to raise $1.1 billion, if priced at the $22.0 mid-point of its range.) (Background: NIQ Global Intelligence filed its S-1 on June 27, 2025, without disclosing the terms for its IPO. NIQ Global Intelligence’s IPO was pegged as a potential billion-dollar IPO at the time of the S-1 filing, according to published reports. The estimated IPO proceeds of $100 million in this IPO Profile is a placeholder figure.)Â “.

NIQ Global Intelligence was founded in 1923 and has 38625 employees. The company is located at 200 West Jackson Boulevard Chicago, IL 60606 and can be reached via phone at (312)-583-5100 or on the web at http://www.NielsenIQ.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for NIQ Global Intelligence plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIQ Global Intelligence plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.