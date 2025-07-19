Mark Fry Sells 112,000 Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fry sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £138,880 ($186,416.11).

LON:BEG opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.67) on Friday. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.08 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.16 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.59. The firm has a market cap of £198.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Begbies Traynor Group plc will post 10.1495972 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 435.82%.

BEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 153 ($2.05) to GBX 157 ($2.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

