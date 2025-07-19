Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires 190 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz acquired 190 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($201.48).

On Friday, June 13th, Dennis Schulz bought 212 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($202.04).

On Thursday, May 15th, Dennis Schulz bought 340 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($200.81).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.08 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.45 ($1.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.79) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

