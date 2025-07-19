CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Peter Cruddas Sells 14,297 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cruddas sold 14,297 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.25), for a total value of £34,598.74 ($46,441.26).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £671.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.95. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 183.40 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.68).

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

