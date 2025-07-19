Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £151.20 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($202.95).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 89 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($201.89).

Harworth Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 185 ($2.48) on Friday. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of £609.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.10.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

