Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 12,178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $185.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

