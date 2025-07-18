Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.52. 6,328,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,390. The company has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.61. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

