Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.08. 6,328,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,608. The company has a market capitalization of $265.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.61.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.