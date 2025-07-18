Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,870 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $155.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

