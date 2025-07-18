Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 216,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,016,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,261,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.85. 3,175,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $288.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

