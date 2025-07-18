Darden Wealth Group Inc Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Darden Wealth Group Inc cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.29. 414,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,063. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.69.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

