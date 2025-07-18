Darden Wealth Group Inc Buys 320 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Darden Wealth Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. 6,328,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,608. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

