Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149,660 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.42. The company had a trading volume of 679,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,637. The stock has a market cap of $642.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

