Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.40. The firm has a market cap of $642.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

