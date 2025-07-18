Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hollencrest Capital Management’s Largest Position

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000. Finally, Trans Canada Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,130,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $577.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.98. The company has a market cap of $701.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $578.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

