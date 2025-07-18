Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 349.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $395.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.