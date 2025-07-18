Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

