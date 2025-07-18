Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $111.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $481.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

