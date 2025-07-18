Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.30. 8,514,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,128,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

