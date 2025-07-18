Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $3.26 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Darden Wealth Group Inc cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.5% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.79. 3,175,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807,476. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $288.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

