Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,561 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $226,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $242.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

