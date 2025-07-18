Ring Mountain Capital LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $206.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

