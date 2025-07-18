Pecaut & CO. Sells 100 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $301.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.45 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.44.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

