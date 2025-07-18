Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $382.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.48. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $387.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

