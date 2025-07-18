Sachetta LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sachetta LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

