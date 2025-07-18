Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,263.94.

Shares of NFLX traded down $61.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,212.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,422. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,231.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

